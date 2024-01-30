M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.78. 2,717,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $296.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

