The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 401,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Walt Disney worth $242,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after buying an additional 2,482,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,854. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

