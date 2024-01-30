Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Electronic Arts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% per year over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,563. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,287,169. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

