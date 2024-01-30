M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 196 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.12. 12,842,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,552. The company has a market cap of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

