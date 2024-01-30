Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $628.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $602.25 and a 200-day moving average of $561.31. The company has a market capitalization of $283.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $636.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

