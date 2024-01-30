SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $280.21 million and approximately $29.92 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.74311 with 1,252,742,236.0224142 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.27594856 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $22,176,032.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

