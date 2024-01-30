Apollo Currency Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.05 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $847,951.10 and approximately $1.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00083114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00027460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00021961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

