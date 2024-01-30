M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $113.73. 926,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,696. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.06. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

