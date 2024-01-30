M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 92 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

LOW traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.47. 2,218,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

