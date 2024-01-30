Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,078 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,850. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $371.30. 1,765,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,317. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.98. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $232.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

