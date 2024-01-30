Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,537,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,000,652. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $285.19 and a one year high of $429.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day moving average of $381.30.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

