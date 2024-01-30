Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.76 and a one year high of $451.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.