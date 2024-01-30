Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $36,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

VXUS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.27. 3,275,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,498. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

