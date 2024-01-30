Efficient Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Efficient Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.7% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $39,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after purchasing an additional 566,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $84.70. 4,495,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,101. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

