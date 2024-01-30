M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $514,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

