M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $201.26. 517,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,155. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Our Latest Report on WSM

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.