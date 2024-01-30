M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.77. The stock had a trading volume of 748,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.63. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.