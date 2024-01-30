M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for approximately 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.52. 9,123,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,070. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

