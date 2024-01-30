Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Lifted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after acquiring an additional 786,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after acquiring an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.35. The stock had a trading volume of 298,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,240. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.82. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

