Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.04.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEN

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,879,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 53.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 735,554 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,646,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 55.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 966,212 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 110,806 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Franklin Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.