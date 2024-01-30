Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,306,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Citigroup worth $177,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of C traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.13. 33,897,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,323,730. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.