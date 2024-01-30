New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $500.12 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,728 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Broadcom worth $500,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,207.60. 905,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $565.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,074.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.10 and a 1 year high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $981.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

