AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,187 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of AbbVie worth $407,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,076. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $296.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.