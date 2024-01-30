Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Up 9.5%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 206,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 50,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$168.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

