fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.61. 2,193,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,843,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $755.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 28.92% and a negative return on equity of 75.63%. The company had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in fuboTV by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in fuboTV by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

