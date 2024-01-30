BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading Down 4.2%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.61 and last traded at $64.35. Approximately 29,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 120,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

