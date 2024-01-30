Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 1,432,381 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,719,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

