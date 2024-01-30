LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 6.4%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.39. 18,669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 183,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Articles

