Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.86. 67,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 757,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

CABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $906.71 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.48.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,968,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 246,596 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

