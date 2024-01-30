Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Trading Up 2.8%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 342,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,396,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

