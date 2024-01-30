GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 194,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,655,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth about $75,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

