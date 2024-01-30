STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Up 2.5%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.58 and last traded at $31.48. 151,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 791,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STAA. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $80.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.65 million. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 164,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,622,975.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,778,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,046,438.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 924,910 shares of company stock valued at $30,053,238 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

