JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,157.0 days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSCPF remained flat at $27.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. JSR has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

