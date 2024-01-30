KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.7 days.
KBC Group Price Performance
Shares of KBCSF remained flat at $65.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $78.39.
About KBC Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.