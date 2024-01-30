KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 318,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 300.7 days.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBCSF remained flat at $65.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $53.07 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

