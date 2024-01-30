Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $37.80. Approximately 11,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 211,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.52.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.95.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,197.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

