Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Up 2.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. 631,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,630,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,317,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 872,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,884,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after buying an additional 1,384,530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

