PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sees Large Volume Increase

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,197,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 7,375,335 shares.The stock last traded at $127.04 and had previously closed at $130.15.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

The company has a market cap of $165.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

