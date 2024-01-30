Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84. 677,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,148,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $25,230.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 4,593 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $25,674.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,043.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,453. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $108,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

