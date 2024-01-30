Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 813,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,571 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,181,000. CQS US LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 717,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

