Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.53. 91,947,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,016,180. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.63. The stock has a market cap of $608.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

