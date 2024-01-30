Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

