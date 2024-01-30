Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 731,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.8 days.
Man Wah Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAWHF remained flat at $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
Man Wah Company Profile
