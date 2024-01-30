Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,700 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Liberty Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGDTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. 595,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,356. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.
About Liberty Gold
