Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $122.63 million for the quarter.
Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement
About Kansas City Life Insurance
Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.
Featured Articles
