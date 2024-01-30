Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Short Interest Update

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kansas City Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $122.63 million for the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

About Kansas City Life Insurance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It offers a portfolio of individual insurance, annuity, and group life and health insurance; and traditional life insurance, immediate annuities with life contingencies, supplementary contracts with life contingencies, and accident and health insurance.

