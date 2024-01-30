Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $22.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

