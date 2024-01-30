Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 31st total of 229,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.
Keyence Stock Performance
KYCCF stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Keyence has a 1-year low of $341.00 and a 1-year high of $525.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.73.
Keyence Company Profile
