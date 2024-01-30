Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $2.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,671.57 or 1.00096482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00202368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

