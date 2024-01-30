Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.

Kikkoman Price Performance

OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $61.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

Kikkoman Company Profile

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; sweet sake for cooking; and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup, as well as health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products.

