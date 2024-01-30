Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,400 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 531,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,694.0 days.
Kikkoman Price Performance
OTCMKTS KIKOF remained flat at $61.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.
Kikkoman Company Profile
