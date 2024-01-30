Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. 1,716,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Unum Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

