Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.79-4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $17,586,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.