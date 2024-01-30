Jet Protocol Trading 157.8% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $258,162.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 157.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017251 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,671.57 or 1.00096482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010934 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00202368 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00770656 USD and is up 10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $201,142.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

